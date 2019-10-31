Windows : Failed to boot blue screen VOLMGRX INTERNAL ERROR

If your Windows 10 system suddenly stopped booting and show the following error message :

VOLMGRX INTERNAL ERROR

It most likely mean that your software RAID volume has failed. It may indicate a hardware underlying issue, such as a failed drive or the mirror just broke and is no longer in sync.

To find out, either use the Troubleshoot option from the startup menu or boot with the installation media in recovery mode to access the same menu and chose the following options :

Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Command Prompt

Enter into the disk utility using the following command :

Command diskpart 1 diskpart

Then have a look at the volumes present on your system :

Command list volume 1 list volume

If your situation match the one we are covering into this article, you should see something similar to this output :

Command output Volume ### Ltr Label Fs Type Size Status Info ---------- --- ------ ---- ----- ---------- ------- --------- Volume 0 C NTFS Mirror 465 GB Failed Rd Volume 1 E NTFS Mirror 350 MB Failed Rd Volume 2 D DVD-ROM 0 B No Media 1 2 3 4 5 Volume ### Ltr Label Fs Type Size Status Info -- -- -- -- -- -- - -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -- -- -- -- - Volume 0 C NTFS Mirror 465 GB Failed Rd Volume 1 E NTFS Mirror 350 MB Failed Rd Volume 2 D DVD - ROM 0 B No Media

Pay special attention to the “Status” column, look for “Failed Rd” (Failed Raid).

If you see the following on your system, attempt to initiate a rebuild as followed :

Commands select volume 0 recover 1 2 select volume 0 recover

DiskPart will now attempt to rebuild all mirrored partition located on that dynamic disk. Running the “list volume” command again, you should see the state (you yon’t see the rebuild percentage though).

Leave it synchronize until full completion, you may run the command “list volume” periodically for update. Once you’ll see all volumes as “Healthy” (see example below), reboot your computer.

Command output Volume ### Ltr Label Fs Type Size Status Info ---------- --- ------ ---- ----- ---------- ------- --------- Volume 0 C NTFS Mirror 465 GB Healthy Volume 1 E NTFS Mirror 350 MB Healthy Volume 2 D DVD-ROM 0 B No Media 1 2 3 4 5 Volume ### Ltr Label Fs Type Size Status Info -- -- -- -- -- -- - -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -- -- -- -- - Volume 0 C NTFS Mirror 465 GB Healthy Volume 1 E NTFS Mirror 350 MB Healthy Volume 2 D DVD - ROM 0 B No Media

NOTE : Il the software RAID volume(s) fail to rebuild, have a look at your hardware. Most likely a failing drive could be the root cause.